By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Not Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Becomes Most Popular Sportsperson in India in November 2023 – REPORT
While Kohli tops the list, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is at No. 2 and he is followed by Rohit.
Centurion: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest batters of the era. The two are extremely popular among fans and in India they are treated as demi-gods. While the two stars get ready to take on the South African might in the two-match Test series, there is a report that claims that Kohli is the most popular sportsperson in India in November 2023. While Kohli tops the list, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is at No. 2 and he is followed by Rohit.
Trending Now
The fourth spot in the list is occupied by Portuguese football captain Cristiano Ronaldo and former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar completes the top-5.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.