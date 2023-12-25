Home

Not Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Becomes Most Popular Sportsperson in India in November 2023 – REPORT

While Kohli tops the list, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is at No. 2 and he is followed by Rohit.

Centurion: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest batters of the era. The two are extremely popular among fans and in India they are treated as demi-gods. While the two stars get ready to take on the South African might in the two-match Test series, there is a report that claims that Kohli is the most popular sportsperson in India in November 2023. While Kohli tops the list, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is at No. 2 and he is followed by Rohit.

The fourth spot in the list is occupied by Portuguese football captain Cristiano Ronaldo and former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar completes the top-5.

