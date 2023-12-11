Home

Sports

Not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; ICC Announces Travis Head As Player Of Month

Not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; ICC Announces Travis Head As Player Of Month

Travis Head celebrated his return to the set-up after a long injury break at the end of October with a stunning hundred against New Zealand and continued his rich vein of form during November.

Not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; ICC Announces Travis Head As Player Of Month

New Delhi: International Cricket Board have announced the player of the Month for November. The cricket body announced Australia’s Travis Head as player of the month following his heroics in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Shami were among the list of nominees.

Trending Now

Travis Head celebrated his return to the set-up after a long injury break at the end of October with a stunning hundred against New Zealand and continued his rich vein of form during November.

You may like to read

In November, he amassed 220 runs in five ODIs at an impressive average of 44, featuring both a half-century and a century. Notably, his standout performances in the Cricket World Cup semi-final and final, where he clinched the Player of the Match awards and played a pivotal role in Australia securing their sixth trophy.

In the semi-final, he also made an impact with the ball by derailing the South Africa innings rebuild, claiming two crucial wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen. This helped restrict the Proteas to a modest total, which was overhauled in a tense chase, yet again led by a scintillating 62 from 48 by Head.

In the final against India, he smashed a brilliant 137 from 120 balls to help Australia win the game by six wickets. Australia’s innings was in the doldrums at one stage, being reduced to 47/3 in pursuit of 241. However, Head kept his cool and took off during the middle overs. His special knock was studded with 15 fours and four sixes.

Apart from his ODI run, the batter hit an 18-ball 35 in Australia’s five-wicket win over India in the third T20I of the recently concluded five-match series which India claimed 4-1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.