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Not Ruturaj Gaikwad or MS Dhoni, THIS star cricketer set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2027

Not Ruturaj Gaikwad or MS Dhoni, THIS star cricketer set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings are struggling to qualify for the Playoffs in IPL 2026 after finishing in the bottom-two last year under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK are set to face SRH in IPL 2026 match on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings could soon find themselves with a new skipper if not in IPL 2027 then in 2028 season. Five-time IPL champions are struggling to qualify for the Playoffs stages in IPL 2026 and are currently in 5th place on the Points Table with 12 points in 12 matches. They need to win their next two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to stand a chance of reaching the Playoffs.

There is no rising speculation that CSK opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to lose the captaincy mantle and it will not be to MS Dhoni in IPL 2027. A lot of people expected former captain Dhoni to hang up his boots in the Indian Premier League sometime in the IPL 2026 season but he is yet to make any appearance in the tournament so far after a calf-strain a couple of months back.

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Dhoni is now expected to continue playing in the league in IPL 2027 as well. But it might well be under a new captain in Sanju Samson. According to Cricblogger website, Samson is being tipped to become the next CSK captain from either 2027 or 2028 season.

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“Whether Sanju is named captain from next year or the following season, he is 200 per cent the next captain of CSK,” a source was quoted as saying by the Cricblogger website.

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Samson was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings at a record price of Rs 18 croe ahead of IPL 2026. He has managed to comfortable outscore Gaikwad in the IPL 2026 season so far.

Samson has notched up 450 runs in 12 matches at an average of 50 with a strike-rate of 164.23 with 2 hundreds and 1 fifty so far. While Gaikwad has scored 306 runs in 12 matches with 2 fifties at a modest strike-rate of 124.89.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-opener is also tipped to take over as India’s T20I skipper replacing Suryakumar Yadav. Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is also in race to become India’s next T20I skipper.

MS Dhoni backs Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain

Former Gaikwad found support from former CSK skipper Dhoni, who had publicly backed his captaincy of the franchise. Dhoni spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s practice session at the Chepauk before CSK’s next IPL 2026 match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

“What I told Rutu was to run CSK the way he wanted to run it. That’s how I have run CSK for a very long time. And I always felt it’s a game where the captain has to make the decisions. Yes, there are coaches and support staff, but it’s not like football where the manager decides. In cricket, it’s about the captain and he has to decide,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni said that Gaikwad must figure out his own distinct captaincy style. “Yes, there will be certain things that he will pick from the way I used to lead. But individuals are different… Whatever you feel is your style, you have the full liberty over here to decide,” Dhoni added.

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