Not Gaikwad; Suryakumar Likely to Captain India in T20Is vs AUS

Ind vs Aus: The decision to appoint Surya was taken after it was confirmed that Hardik Pandya would be out of action for the next two months.

Suryakumar Yadav likely to captain India in T20Is against Australia (Image: X)

Mumbai: Amid much speculation over when will the Indian squad for the T20Is versus Australia will be announced, reports suggest that the announcement would happen after the ODI World Cup 2023 final. There were also reports that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be leading the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya, but that is not to be. As per a report in The Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav is being pitted as the frontrunner to lead the side.

Also, the same report suggests that there will not be any respite for Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna. The decision to appoint Surya was taken after it was confirmed that Hardik Pandya would be out of action for the next two months.

Like in the Asian Games, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman is likely to travel with the Indian team as head coach as senior team head coach Rahul Dravid, along with other backroom staff are also likely to get a break.

It is to be noted that Dravid’s contract as India’s head coach ends after the World Cup and he will be back for the South Africa tour if the former India captain agrees to a contract extension.

India Predicted Squad: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

The opening T20I will be played on November 23 in Vizag, while the final game would be played on December 3 in Chinnaswamy.

The opening T20I will be played on November 23 in Vizag, while the final game would be played on December 3 in Chinnaswamy.