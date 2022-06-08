Delhi: Hardik Pandya has been the talk of the town after he led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title. Captain Hardik led from the front with the bat and the ball and his performance received massive praise from all quarters. It is no secret that Hardik is a product of the IPL. It is the IPL where Hardik made a name for himself and was picked up for the national side.Also Read - Highlights Mithali Raj Retirement: ICC Pays Tribute To One Of India's Finest Batters

The Baroda-born recently revealed his favourite cricketer while growing up. While most would be thinking it would be Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag or MS Dhoni – Hardik has certainly stumped all of us. The star allrounder confessed that his favourite cricketer while growing up was Wasim Jaffer.

"Like everyone, I had favourite cricketers," Pandya said on the SG podcast. "I liked Jacques Kallis, Virat, Sachin sir. There are so many greats that you can't pick. My favourite cricketer was actually Wasim Jaffer. I used to love watching him bat. Someone I always placed him above other legends. Somehow, I used to copy his batting, but I was never able to get his class."

Hardik also spoke about his equation with brother Krunal.

Hardik said: “Krunal and I are each other’s backbone. We talk cricket, life and a lot of things. If you would have asked me six years before that both you brothers would play for India together, I would take it.”