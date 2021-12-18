Johannesburg: As Virat Kohli tries to get mentally ready for India’s upcoming Tests versus South Africa, it is not easy with so much happening around him. Yet, the Indian Test captain looked in high spirits during the team’s flight from Mumbai to Johannesburg. What makes things murkier for Kohli is the fact that he has not hit a single century in the last two years. That would be a monkey on his back he would like to get rid of early.Also Read - Should Shikhar Dhawan be Selected For India's ODI Squad For SA Tour? Aakash Chopra Answers

But going by Kohli's stats, he would be loving the opportunity of playing in the Rainbow Nation – a place he has good memories off. Kohli has amassed 1395 runs in 26 innings in South Africa at a staggering average of 63.40. It also happens to be the highest average for a visiting batter in SA in Tests with anyone having scored a minimum of 1000 runs.

Fans would be hoping Kohli silences his critics with the bat.

Not even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar or Sourav Ganguly can match Kohli on average in South Africa. In 15 Tests, Tendulkar notched up 1,161 runs at an average of 46.44 in South Africa throughout his career. Ganguly in 16 outings in South Africa amassed 563 runs at an average of 35.18.

VVS Laxman with an average of 40.42 is third in the list of Indian batters with highest average in South Africa. Laxman scored 566 runs in 18 innings.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and he would love to lead the side to a historic win. The forst Test starts on December 26 in Centurion.