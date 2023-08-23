Home

Sports

Not Sanju Samson; Aakash Chopra Reckons THIS IPL Star Should be in India’s ODI World Cup Squad

Not Sanju Samson; Aakash Chopra Reckons THIS IPL Star Should be in India’s ODI World Cup Squad

Aakash Chopra feels that Washington Sundar may make a wildcard entry in India's World Cup squad if he does well in the final T20I match against Ireland in Dublin on August 23.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expressed his thoughts on the exclusion of young all-rounder Washington Sundar from the Rohit Sharma-led side in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament. The cricketer-turned-commentator also highlighted that the Indian selectors haven’t picked up an off-spinner in the squad for the upcoming mega tournament.

Trending Now

The former Indian opener also feels that Washington Sundar may make a wildcard entry in India’s World Cup squad if he does well in the final T20I match against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23.

The Indian selectors named Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel as the three spin bowling options in the Asia Cup 2023 squad. However, left-arm spinners Jadeja and Axar both can provide similar roles to the team as spin-bowling all-rounder. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel overlooked Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the importance of the third T20I for Sundar as the Asia Cup squad lacks an off-spinner although Rohit Sharma acknowledged that both he and Ravichandran Ashwin were considered.

“Washington Sundar was royally ignored. He hasn’t been picked for the Asia Cup. He was a point of discussion but there is no off-spinner in the team. So this could be a change, there can be a wildcard entry,” the former Indian opener said.

“If he picks up wickets with his off-spin and scores runs whenever he gets to bat, although he might not get batting here – if all of that happens, then Washington Sundar – tempting option,” Aakash Chopra said.

The Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar is currently playing the ongoing T20I series against Ireland. The off-spinner went wicketless in the first two games and faced only one delivery. Sundar will also be a part of India’s second-string squad for the Asian Games, scheduled to be played in China next month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES