Not Sanju Samson, THIS star player from Nita Ambani’s MI deserved to be ‘Player of the Match’ in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal win, reveals new CSK recruit

Not Sanju Samson, THIS star player from Nita Ambanis MI deserved to be Player of the Match in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal win, reveals new CSK recruit

Sanju Samson won his second successive 'Player of the Match' award to lift Team India to T20 World Cup 2026 final with win over New Zealand on Thursday.

Sanju Samson dedicated his 'Player of the Match' award to Jasprit Bumrah after T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal win. (Photo: IANS)

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Team India stormed into their second consecutive T20 World Cup 2026 with a thrilling seven-run win over England in the semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. In a high-scoring clash which produced 499 runs in 40 overs, Suryakumar Yadav’s side managed to defend 254-run target but only just.

Indian opener Sanju Samson laid the platform for the massive Indian total after batting first with a brilliant knock of 89 off 42 balls with 7 sixes and 8 fours and was justifiably named the ‘Player of the Match’ after the game. But new Chennai Super Kings recruit Samson, dedicated his second consecutive ‘POTM’ award to bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The Mumbai Indians star pacer had figures of 1/33 in 4 overs and bowled exceptionally well in the death overs to carry India home in a tense clash in spite of a brilliant century by Jacob Bethell, who smashed 105 in 48 balls with 7 sixes and 8 fours.

“All credit goes to Bumrah, I think the world class bowler, a true once in a generation player. I think that’s what he delivered today. I think this award should go to him actually,” Samson said in the post-match presentation in Mumbai on Thursday.

“I think if we didn’t bowl that way in the death overs, I think I would not be standing here. All credit goes to the bowlers, how they backed themselves in the tough conditions,” Samson admitted.

THALA CHETTA Sanju Samson gave us a glimpse of that iconic MS Dhoni shot at the Wankhede Stadium! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | SUN, 8th MAR, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/s0OPKMLPzJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2026

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also praised his Mumbai Indians teammate. Bumrah bowled the game-changing 18th over of the England innings with the visitors still in the hunt as they need 45 to win in he last three overs, having smashed 43 in 3 overs against New Zealand in their last Super 8 match.

Bumrah was retained for Rs 18 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 season. “They (England) were always in the game and always in the chase. But the way Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and the other bowlers pulled the game back was unbelievable. We all know what he’s (Bumrah) capable of and what he’s done for India over the years. He did the same thing again today, raised his hand and showed character to pull the game away from them. It was a special bowling performance,” Indian captain said in the post-match presentation in Mumbai.

Sanju Samson breaks Rohit Sharma’s record

Samson broke the record of former India captain Rohit Sharma for most sixes in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. The CSK batter now have 16 sixes in T20 World Cup 2026 with one match remaining, while Rohit had 15 sixes in the 2024 edition.

“Unbelievable feeling to play here, we wanted to put in a positive result. I knew I got some form going from the last game. I thought I need to make the most out of my form, gave myself extra time. We know no score is stoppable, wanted as much as possible. It feels really great. To be honest, I kind of knew that I got some form going from the last game, so I thought I need to continue. I think it’s not easy you find form at the crucial games for your country, so I thought big game, I need to make the most out of how I’m batting. So I gave myself an extra time,” Samson said.

