Not Sara Ali Khan; Shubman Gill Reveals Rashmika Mandhana As His Bollywood Crush

New Delhi: Indian star batter Shubman Gill revealed that Rashmika Mandhanna is his Bollywood crush. Shubman is the part of Indian squad against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the batter has played the third Test match which was played at Holkar Stadium, Indore. Australia won that match by nine wickets and visitors booked thier slot in the World Test Championship 2023 final.

In a recent media interaction, Shubman Gill was asked about the actress he liked the most. Initially, Shubman tried to avoid answering the question by laughing it off but when probed further, he named Rashmika Mandannna and said that he has a crush on her. The news that Shubman Gill has a thing for Rashmika has gone viral now and fans of Rashmika are trending it on social media. Rashmika has not yet responded to Shubman’s statement and fans are waiting to see how Rashmika would react to this.

Rashmika Mandhanna started her career with the 2016 Kannada movie Kirik Party, and became a pan-India actress after the 2021 film Pushpa: opposite Allu Arjun. She has since appeared in two Bollywood films, Goodbye and Mission Majnu. She is also currently shooting for two movies, filming the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule where she reprises her role from the first movie, and the film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Team India will now play the fourth Test match in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 which will be played in Gujarat’s Narendra Modi Stadium starting from March 17. Winning this series is important for India to book a slot in World Test Championship Final which will be played later this year.

