Mumbai: During the auction, teams splashed their moolah to get a team in place. Now that the IPL has started, this is the moment of truth. While some players who have been bought for hefty amounts have not yet got going, while others have. One such player is KKR's Umesh Yadav. Knight Riders' batting coach David Hussey reckons Umesh's buy is the best in IPL this year. He was bought for his base price of Rs 2 Cr.

"He's probably been the best buy in the IPL," Hussey was quoted as saying in KKR's official website.

After three games, Umesh is currently leading the Purple Cap list with 8 wickets and has an astonishing economy rate of 4.9 runs per over.

“He has been outstanding upfront taking early wickets. Him and [Bharat] Arun work very well together, they have worked together for 5-6 years now. They have got a good respectful relationship. One thing I will say about Umesh is that he works extremely hard on the track to be prepared for each game. In his words, he says he feels no pressure because he’s got a lot of support from all the background staff and full credit goes to Arun for being one of the better people and one of the better bowling coaches going around.” he added.

Having got his IPL season off to a dream start, he would like to continue the good run and help his team win games. In three games thus far, KKR have won two and have a healthy net run rate at this point of time.