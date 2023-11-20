Not Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja! Virat Kohli Wins Dressing Room Best Fielder Medal Despite India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Final Loss

Home

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja gives Virat Kohli the best fielder medal after India's loss in ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli grabbed the Dressing Room Best Fielder medal on Sunday despite India’s heart-breaking loss to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ravindra Jadeja, who had won the honours in the semifinal against New Zealand, awarded the medal to Kohli. The former India captain also bagged the Player of the Series for his 765 runs in 11 games including three centuries.

