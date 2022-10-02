New Delhi: All this time we may have had the wrong idea of Jasprit Bumrah’s injury as at the first place, it was reported that the 28-year old India pacer has suffered a ‘Stress Facture’. As per latest report by The Times of India, a BCCI official has rectified it as ‘Stress Reaction’.Also Read - Mohammed Shami Resumes Training Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022, Says Safar Jari Hai

Bumrah’s injury gave a serious headache to the Indian management as only a couple of weeks left for the T20 World Cup to commence in Australia and Team India is all set to leave for Down Under in four days time. Also Read - Injured Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Travel With India's T20 WC Squad to Australia - Report

“Scans by the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy (in Bangalore) have revealed that it’s not a stress fracture, but ‘stress reaction’, which is one step less than stress fracture. It takes 4-6 months to recover from a stress fracture, but normally only about 4-6 weeks to recover from a stress reaction, the BCCI source told to TOI. Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Led India to Leave For Australia on 6th October- Report

“If a squad member is injured between 16th September (initial submissions) and start of the support period (October 15), they can be replaced without going through the Event Technical Committee,” the source further added.

Mohammed Siraj has replaced Jasprit Bumrah for the T20I series against South Africa and there are few names who are much in line to replace the Mumbai Indians pacer. Mohammed Shami has recovered from COVID-19 and he has already started training for the showpiece event, who has been added to the travelling reserves list. Then there is also Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj as well, who are few of the top contenders for the spot.