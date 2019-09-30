Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi has revealed that Indian players aren’t sure of playing in Pakistan even though the contest is expected to go ahead as planned in late November.

The Asia Oceania Group 1 match was originally scheduled for September 14-15 in Islamabad but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed it in the light of the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

Bhupathi, though, says that there are no issues from the Indian government. “The tie is on. It will be played on grass in Islamabad on November 29-30. There are no issues from the government, but I am not sure if players want to go to Pakistan and play,” Bhupathi was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Had ITF not rescheduled the fixtures, owing to the conditions, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) would have been forced to pull out of the tie.

Bhupathi also touched upon the age-old question of why India hasn’t been able to produce more Grand Slams champions. “Tennis is not in the DNA of Indians,” he said. “That’s why it is difficult to churn out Grand Slams champions. For us, it takes a minor miracle to produce one. Like in France, Spain, US, Argentina and other European countries, there are always 10 to 15 players competing.”