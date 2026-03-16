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Not Suresh Raina, THIS star player gets big role in Dhonis CSK ahead of IPL 2026 season, name is...

Not Suresh Raina, THIS star player gets big role in Dhoni’s CSK ahead of IPL 2026 season, name is…

Chennai Super Kings name former England cricketer James as fielding coach for IPL 2026. Foster will work alongside Michael Hussey and Eric Simons in the CSK coaching setup.

THIS star player gets big role in Dhoni's CSK ahead of IPL 2026 season (Source: X)

IPL 2026: James Foster, former wicketkeeper-batter has been appointed as the fielding coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026, joining the support staff under head coach Stephen Fleming.

The wicketkeeper, represented his country in 23 international matches across formats between 2001 and 2009, has built a strong coaching resume since retiring from professional cricket in 2018. Foster recently guided Desert Vipers to the International League T20 title as head coach earlier this year.

“Say Yellove to our fielding coach James Foster! Former England wicketkeeper and a coach with experience across teams worldwide, he now kicks off this new chapter with the Pride,” CSK said in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

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He earlier served as both a fielding and assistant coach or Kolkata Knight Riders. At Chennai Super Kings, he will be part of the support staff alongside batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simons.

In addition, he is expected to work closely with the team’s wicketkeepers, including former CSK captain MS Dhoni and new signings such as Sanju Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament at the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and rising star Urvil Patel.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will kick off their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. The side will then return home to face Punjab Kings on April 3, followed by an away clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5. They will next host Delhi Capitals at M. Chidambaram Stadium on April 11.

Notably, CSK went through a difficult season in 2025, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches.

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