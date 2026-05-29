Not Suryakumar Yadav or Jasprit Bumrah, THESE star cricketers can become new MI captain after Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is set to be sacked as Mumbai Indians captain after a shocking IPL 2026 season in which the frachise finished in 9th place on Points Table.

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Hardik Pandya is set to be removed as Mumbai Indians captain. (Photo: IANS)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will get a new captain come the IPL 2027 season. Current skipper Hardik Pandya is definitely on his way out as captain and possibly even as a player from the MI team after a shocking IPL 2026 season when they lost 10 out of 14 games and ended up in 9th place on the Points Table.

Nita Ambani’s MI have not won a IPL title in the last six year, the last of their record five titles coming under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2020 season. Hardik moved back to MI from Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 season and took over the captaincy from Rohit.

Now according to a report in Indian Express newspaper, Pandya is set to be sacked as captain and possibly even lose his place in the team after the shocking IPL 2026 season. “There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp,” a MI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The question of every MI fan’s mind is who will be leading the side come the IPL 2027 with Hardik Pandya set to depart. Two big names – Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah – are out of running to become the next MI skipper.

Also Read | Bad news for Hardik Pandya after IPL 2026 season, Nita Ambani’s MI set to…

Suryakumar Yadav, who is current Indian T20I captain and was retained for Rs 16.35 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 season, had a forgettable year – scoring only 270 runs in 13 matches, 60 of those coming in the last innings against Rajasthan Royals, at an average of only 20.76.

Bumrah, who is MI’s most expensive player at Rs 18 crore, had an even worse season with only 4 wickets in 13 matches. With 2027 ODI World Cup scheduled for next year, Bumrah’s workload management will also be in focus once again.

According to PTI news agency, two possible captaincy options are Rohit Sharma and youngster Tilak Varma. “For the short term, there is no better skipper than Rohit Sharma, their five-time IPL-winning captain and still the biggest name in that dressing room,” a PTI report stated.

In 158 IPL matches as captain, Rohit Sharma has won 87 matches, lost 69 and tied 2. He has also won the most IPL titles as captain – five – level with former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

The report also stated that Tilak Varma can be an option for the future. “For transition, his protege Tilak Varma, who is also on the radar of the national selectors, could be appointed his deputy,” the PTI report added.

Hardik Pandya was ‘mentally stressed’ during IPL 2026

Team India all-rounder and MI skipper Hardik Pandya was reportedly ‘mentally stressed’ during IPL 2026 season. Hardik ended the season with only 206 runs in 10 matches and only 4 wickets in the season as well.

“Hardik was mentally stressed and completely exhausted. He had also sustained a back injury. In fact, once the play-off hopes were dashed, Hardik informed the decision-makers that he wouldn’t be staying back,” an IPL source was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Please understand that Hardik is only 32. He returned to MI in 2024 when he was 30. He was booed in the first year and this season too things didn’t go according to plan,” the source added.

It remains to be seen if Hardik Pandya will be traded before IPL 2027 or whether the star all-rounder will go into the mini auction later this year.