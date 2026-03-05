Home

Not Suryakumar Yadav, THIS Pakistan star batter is highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2026, his name is...

Pakistan's star player is the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Pakistan's star batter surpasses SKY in the highest run-scorer list

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a different direction as we are left with two matches only to get our champion of this edition. Speaking about the contest, each player contributed his best to perform their team well throughout the tournament.

New Zealand defeat South Africa by 9 wickets in the first semi final

Speaking about the semi-finals, the first match was played between South Africa and New Zealand, where the Blackcaps successfully dominated them and clinched the victory for them by 9 wickets. Their impressive performance against last year’s runner-ups helped them to qualify for the finals of the tournament.

Team India set to face England in the second semi-final

However, Team India is set to face England in the second semi-final of the tournament on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This match will be a do-or-die for both teams. Whichever side wins will qualify for the finals of the tournament.

Finn Allen’s explosive innings against South Africa

Let’s discuss the batters with the most runs in the tournament. New Zealand star batter Finn Allen performed brilliant in the T20 World Cup 2026 as in the first semi-final against South Africa, he showcased a mesmerizing batting performance and scored a century off 33 balls. His great innings led him to the top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026.

Tim Seifert surpasses Suryakumar Yadav in top run-scorers list

Speaking about the next player, he is also a New Zealand batter who performed brilliantly throughout the tournament. His name is Tim Seifert, who surpassed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in the top 5 list.

Suryakumar Yadav’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2026

Team India captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is the leading run-scorer for the Men in Blue in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as he scored 231 runs in just seven matches at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 135.88. Speaking about his position in the top run-scorer, SKY is on the 7th place.

Sahibzada Farhan is highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2026

The Pakistan star batter, Sahibzada Farhan tops the list with 383 runs in just seven matches. However, in the Super 8 matches, Salman Agha’s Pakistan team was eliminated. Despite defeating the co-hosts Sri Lanka by 5 runs in their final match of the tournament. After the poor performance in the tournament, captain Salman Agha and star player Babar Azam are criticized.

Top 5 batters with the most runs in the T20 World Cup 2026

Sahibzada Farhan – 383

Brian Bennett – 292

Finn Allen – 289

Aiden Markram – 286

Tim Seifert – 274

