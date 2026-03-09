Home

Not T20 World Cup 2028, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav sets sight on THIS tournament after winning 2026 title

Suryakumar Yadav became the third Indian captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to win the T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav led India to T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became only the third Indian captain to win the coveted T20 World Cup title after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He led India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title with a 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav has now won the T20 World Cup title twice – once as a player and second time as a captain. The question on every cricket fan’s mind is whether Suryakumar Yadav will look to defend the crown when the T20 World Cup 2028 heads to Australia in a couple of year’s time.

But the Mumbai Indians batter has bigger goals on his mind and it is winning a coveted Olympics Gold Medal as the sport makes it’s debut at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in two years time. “Obviously it has been a wonderful journey in the last one month though it didn’t start the way we wanted it to start, but then it’s part of the sport. Throughout the journey till today. It has been very special and collectively as a team what we’ve achieved I think it’s right in front of you so very happy with that and as you rightly said definitely the next goal is Olympics, Olympic gold and also the T20 World Cup that year,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Suryakumar Yadav’a next target is to win 2028 World Cup and 2028 Olympic gold medal. Blud has planned to retire by becoming the greatest T20 cricketer pic.twitter.com/lWTYpegSaM — Kusha Sharma  (@Kushacritic) March 9, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav’s side created history in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. India became the first team ever to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and also the first team to win the crown at home since they were co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026 along with Sri Lanka.

“When we started the tournament, we thought we wanted to win the World Cup in India. Because many people were saying that no home team has ever won the World Cup. There has never been a back-to-back. So when you go to a tournament, you think that you want to win the tournament. But at the same time, it is important to know the process and routine of how you will win it,” Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shared views about his mindset.

“So I told everyone that we will play like we have been playing for the last 1-1.5 years. We will try to play the ICC tournament as well. And when we played in Chennai against Zimbabwe, I felt that we have started playing a different brand of cricket. I understood a little bit how to play going forward. And when I played the quarter-final, like a quarter-final game in Eden Gardens, I felt that there was a different level of confidence in this team,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav is now looking forward to achieving a lot more unlike Rohit Sharma who decided to retire from T20I cricket after leading Team India to the title in the 2024 edition. For now, target is Mission 2028 for Suryakumar Yadav.

