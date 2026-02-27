Home

Sports

Not Team India, Sunil Gavaskar picks THESE teams to win T20 World Cup 2026

Not Team India, Sunil Gavaskar picks THESE teams to win T20 World Cup 2026

Sunil Gavaskar picks his top teams to win the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the detailed story.

Sunil Gavaskar picks his teams to win ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a different direction as the tournament is filled full of chaos and suspense. Till now, South Africa and England are the only teams who qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. While Zimbabwe and the co-hosts, Sri Lanka, were eliminated from the contest due to their poor performances in the important games.

Sunil Gavaskar picks his favourites to win T20 World Cup 2026

Ahead of the important match between England and New Zealand on March 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Former Indian star player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Sunil Gavaskar predicts his favorite side to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

During a discussion on India Today, Gavaskar opened up about his top two teams to win the tournament. “For me, the two favorites are South Africa and England. England might have had a close victory, but that again is down to the modern tendency to try and finish the game off with a six. Otherwise, the England win would have been a very, very easy win against Pakistan.”

“England, because they’ve got the bowlers who can bowl spin as well as quick. They’ve got a very good bowling attack and the batting also, they’ve got a fair bit of depth over there. So I think England and South Africa are the two teams to watch out for,” he added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

England and South Africa’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about England and South Africa’s performance in the whole tournament, Harry Brook’s side played four matches in the Group stage and won three matches in it. In the first fixture, they defeated Nepal by 4 runs. But in the second game, West Indies brutally dominated them and beat them by 30 runs. However, they made a strong comeback and defeated Scotland and Italy and qualified for the Super 8. Not only this, their great performance led them to the semi-final of the tournament.

While Aiden Markram’s South Africa performed brilliantly throughout the whole tournament, their epic performance with the bat and the ball helped them to finish at the top of the Group D points table with 8 points as they won every match and showcased great strategy against Afghanistan. Speaking about their Super 8 journey, they have played 2 matches and won every game in it as well and also qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

England’s next match in Super 8

Harry Brook’s England will play their last match of the Super 8 against New Zealand on March 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It’s just a formality match for the England team as they have already qualified for the semi-finals. However, this match will be important for the Blackcaps as they still haven’t qualified for the knockout games.

South Africa’s next match in Super 8

Speaking about South Africa’s last match, they will face Zimbabwe on March 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. South Africa has also qualified for the semi-finals. Zimbabwe were already eliminated from the tournament as they lost both their matches and there is no hope left for them.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.