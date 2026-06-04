Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson, THIS star cricketer will replace Virat Kohli for ODI series vs Afghanistan

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting on June 13 due to a hamstring injury.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/not-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-or-sanju-samson-this-star-cricketer-ruturaj-gaikwad-will-replace-virat-kohli-for-odi-series-vs-afghanistan-8436230/ Copy

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK failed to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs stage. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 ODIs: Team India have received a big jolt ahead of their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning in Dharamshala on June 13. Former India captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury. Kohli had played a match-winning knock of 75 not out against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final on Sunday.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to announce a replacement player for Kohli yet, according to report in Indian Express, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to replace the RCB batter in the Indian ODI squad. Gaikwad had been named as vice-captain in the India ‘A’ squad led by Tilak Varma as replacement for injured Riyan Parag for the tri-series in Sri Lanka along involving Afghanistan ‘A’ team.

Gaikwad will now play the ODI series against Afghanistan starting next week while RCB’s double IPL-title winning captain Rajat Patidar is set to be named as his replacement in the India ‘A’ squad which also includes IPL 2026 superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“It is learnt that Kohli has been advised a minimum of two-week rest and though he may be fit in time for the last ODI on June 20, the selectors are unlikely to include him for the series which involves only three ODIs,” an Indian Express report stated.

Also Read | Bad news for Virat Kohli after winning IPL 2026 with RCB, star player is set to be…

Virat Kohli has torn distal semimembranosus tendon

According to a report in PTI news agency, Kohli injured his hamstring during his brilliant knock in the IPL 2026 final. Kohli ended the IPL 2026 season with 675 runs in 16 matches.

“He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury. He got injured during the final. Scans have revealed distal semimembranosus tendon tear,” a BCCI source told PTI.

A distal semimembranosus tendon tear is a rare hamstring injury affecting the thick tendon that attaches a muscle to the inner part of the shinbone, just below the knee.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was retained for Rs 18 crore by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, scored 337 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2026 season at a strike-rate of 123.44 but failed to lead his side into the Playoffs stages.

The 29-year-old Maharashtra batter has turned out in 9 ODI matches for India so far in his career while scoring 228 runs with a best of 105 against South Africa in Raipur last year. He was part of the Indian ODI squad in the three-match ODI series against South Africa last year.