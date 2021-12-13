Mumbai: From becoming the youngest to bag an Orange Cap in IPL to slamming three consecutive tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ruturaj Gaikwad has gone from strength to strength over the past three months and now stands a chance to make it to the ODI squad for the tour of South Africa.Also Read - Virat Kohli Skips Practice Session in Mumbai Ahead of SA Tour; Is Ex-ODI Captain Still Upset With Rohit Sharma's Appointment?

With there still doubts hovering over whether he would be picked for the tour of South Africa, ex-national selector Dilip Vengsarkar batted for his inclusion in the side.

Asking the selectors to pick him right away and give him a proper run, Vengsarkar reckoned one must always pick a player in form. "You must pick a man in form. How many more runs does he need to score to prove himself? It is high time the selectors pick him straight away and give him a proper run," Vengsarkar told TOI.