Not Virat Kohli; Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble Pick MS Dhoni as Most Selfless Player in IPL History

Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, and Scott Styris picked Dhoni as the most 'selfless' cricketer.

Mumbai: MS Dhoni remains one of the most popular cricketers in the world despite having stopped playing international cricket. He continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and is regarded as the ambassador of the game. The most successful captain to have led the country is currently preparing for the upcoming season of the IPL. During a session on Jio Cinemas, popular cricketers were asked to name the most ‘selfless’ cricketer in the history of IPL. Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, and Scott Styris picked Dhoni as the most ‘selfless’ cricketer. Apart from leading the CSK side in the IPL to the title four times, he remains one of the most inspiring cricketers ever.

In 234 IPL games, Dhoni has amassed 4978 runs at an average of 39.2. He scores at a strike rate of 135.

Recently, Dhoni visited the dressing-room in Ranchi ahead of the first T20I between India-New Zealand.

“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel,” Hardik had said about the meeting with Dhoni before the match.

The is already 40 and it is expected that IPL 2023 will probably be his final season in Indian Premier League. The former India captain has already retired from international cricket back in 2020. Also, the hiring of Ben Stokes by CSK at the auction hints that the Englishman was picked to replace Dhoni.