Not Kohli, Dhoni or Tendulkar, THIS World Cup-winning star India cricketer buys T20 team, name is…

Team India pacer Zaheer Khan was former mentor of Lucknow Super Giants and Head of Cricket Development with Mumbai Indians.

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Zaheer Khan was part of Indian team which won ODI World Cup 2011 title. (Source: X)

Former India pacer and mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise Zaheer Khan has found a new role and this time in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Zaheer has become co-owner of one of LPL’s most successful franchise – Jaffna Kings – Stockholm-based global sports ownership group Anchor Sports AB completed the acquisition. The Kings have won the LPL title a record four times so far.

Zaheer, who claimed 311 wickets in 92 Tests and 282 wickets in 200 ODIs for Team India, was part of the ODI World Cup 2011 title-winning team with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. He had also served as the team mentor of Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG team till IPL 2025 and also served as Head of Cricket Development with Mumbai Indians.

Following the acquisition, the franchise have officially been rebranded as ‘Anchor Jaffna Kings’, marking the beginning of a new chapter under their new ownership. Zaheer joins Anchor Sports owner Nagendra Siddoutam as co-owner as the group continues to expand their presence in global franchise cricket.

The acquisition adds another prominent cricketing name to the Lanka Premier League, with Zaheer bringing decades of international experience to a franchise that has set the benchmark in the competition. Jaffna have won four LPL titles in five completed seasons and are once again among the frontrunners this year, sitting in the top two of the points table with four wins from six matches under the captaincy of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Zaheer Khan enters cricket ownership! The former India pacer is now a co-owner of the Jaffna franchise in the Lanka Premier League, with the team officially rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings under new ownership. A new chapter begins for one of the LPL’s most successful… pic.twitter.com/UwgPy44sGP — Third Man View (@3rdManView) August 5, 2026

Welcoming the new ownership, Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of Innovative Production Group (IPG), the official rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, said: “We welcome Anchor Sports on board and to the LPL family as they take over the iconic Jaffna franchise. Jaffna has been a legendary team in the six-year history of the league, winning four championship titles and setting the benchmark for excellence. We are confident that Anchors Sports will build on this remarkable legacy, bring fresh vision and energy to the franchise and continue to elevate the standard of the Lanka Premier League. We look forward to an exciting new chapter for Jaffna and wish the new ownership every success.”

Zaheer Khan, Co-owner of Anchor Jaffna Kings, said: “I’ve always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka, it’s a country I’ve visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I’m genuinely thrilled about, and I can’t wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings.”

The acquisition further expands Anchor Sports’ international portfolio, which includes the Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League and the Vancouver Anchors men’s and women’s teams competing in Canada’s Super 60 League.

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said: “Having an owner of Zaheer Khan’s calibre involved with the Anchor Jaffna Kings is a real boost for the league. The mentorship and direction he can offer our young Sri Lankan players will be enormous, and we’re excited to see that experience passed on both on and off the field.”