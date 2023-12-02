Home

Not Virat Kohli, Junaid Khan Picks Rohit Sharma As Greatest India Batter | Watch VIDEO

Junaid Khan was the part of Pakistan squad in 2011 ODI World Cup which was played in India.

New Delhi: Pakistan speedster Junaid Khan picked Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as an evergreen and top-of-the-line batter. The pacer picked Rohit over Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. The 42-year-old reckoned that scoring a double century in ODIs is not an easy job to do.

Rohit was the second-highest run-getter in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. He scored 597 runs including one century and three fifties. However, India lost the tournament in the final against Australia.

The video of Junaid Khan is going viral, where he picked Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, here is the clip:

Junaid Khan rates Rohit Sharma as the greatest Indian batter…!!! pic.twitter.com/T7RDSGebyp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2023

Rohit will now feature in the upcoming Test series against South Africa where he will captain the sisde. This will be his first cricket match after ODI World Cup loss.

The Test squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the openers along with regular openers Rohit and Shubman Gill. Pacers Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the bowling unit while including Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners.

There are several reports claming that he will lead India in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well which will be hosted by the United States and West Indies and will be played in June 2024.

Although, Rohit has not played a single T20I game since 2022 World Cup which was played in Australia where India lost the semifinal match against England.

Here is India’s squad for the upcoming Test series aginst South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini.

