Home

Sports

Not Virat Kohli; KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja Fitness Delays Announcement of India Squad For Remaining Tests vs England – REPORT

Not Virat Kohli; KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja Fitness Delays Announcement of India Squad For Remaining Tests vs England – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Both Rahul and Jadeja are expected to return to the squad after having missed out on the previous game at Vizag.

Virat Kohli Likely To Miss Third And Fourth Test Against England: Report

Rajkot: While there are so many rumours doing the rounds as to why the squad for the remaining three Tests versus England is yet to announced, latest reports confirm Virat Kohli’s availability – like one must have thought – is not the reason for the delay. A report in Sports Tak suggests that the delay in announcement of the Indian squad is taking place because of the fitness of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

Trending Now

Both Rahul and Jadeja are expected to return to the squad after having missed out on the previous game at Vizag. As per the same report, the squad for the remaining Tests would be announced today after a BCCI meet.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.