It is surprising when you do not see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on top of a run-getters list. They are modern-cricketing geniuses for sure, but they are not the highest run-scorer for India in the World Test Championships. Despite having played a crucial role in helping India make it to the finals of the inaugural WTC final, Kohli and Rohit do not find themselves at the numero uno spot.

At the number one spot is Ajinkya Rahane with 1095 runs in 17 matches. It comprises three crucial centuries and six fifties. The Indian Test vice-captain happens to be one of the only two Indians to have breached the 1000-run mark in the coveted tournament. He will again be a crucial member of the Indian set-up when Virat Kohli & Co lock horns with New Zealand in the summit clash on June 18 in Southampton.

Despite having not made the finals, Australia's Marnus Labushagne is the leading run-getter in the league stages of the WTC with 1675 runs to his name.

For India, Rohit Sharma with 1030 runs and Virat Kohli with 877 runs occupy the No 2 and 3 spots.

In 11 appearances, Rohit has averaged 64.49. He also has slammed four centuries and two fifties in the prestigious tournament. Rohit is an impact player and if he gets going at the top, India would have the advantage.

On the other hand, Kohli may not have ended his century drought, but has surely been contributing. In 14 matches, he averages 43.85. It comprises two centuries and four fifties. Kohli also hit a career-best 254* during this period. His marathon knock came against South Africa in the second Test at Pune in 2019. Kohli would dearly hope, he can end his century drought in the final.

At No 4 spot for most runs for India in WTC league stages is Mayank Agarwal with 857 runs, while Cheteshwar Puara occupies fifth place with 818 runs.