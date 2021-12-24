New Delhi: The countdown has begun for the Indian team as they are all set to face South Africa in the first Test match of a three-match series. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes that Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has the capability to change the game in an hour.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Had No Business to Speak on Virat Kohli-Team India Captaincy Row: Dilip Vengsarkar Slams BCCI President

The 43-year-old revealed that Indian bowlers will keep them in the game but the batters "need to step up". Jaffer insisted that the Indian team should back Pant to use his full potential and not just rely on Virat Kohli for a healthy total on the board. The first test is expected to be played under overcast conditions which might help the bowlers even more.

"The challenge is for the batters to put scores on the board. That's been the problem. In 2018, Virat was the only one who got the runs. The other batters need to step up. Now, India's batting is more balanced in the top six. Rishabh (Pant) can change the game if he bats for one or one and a half hours. There are good players in the team; they have to contribute around Virat", he said.

India will also be missing the services of the regular opener and current white ball captain Rohit Sharma who picked up a hamstring injury during training.

Jaffer was full of praises for the Indian fast bowlers. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, he said that there is enough experience in the Indian bowling line up.

“India’s bowlers will keep their team in the game. The Indian fast bowling is very experienced now. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have a lot of experience. India has an all-round attack. I have been saying that if India scores 400 plus, it is more likely that it will win matches. Our bowling attack is first class”, he stated.

As per many former cricketers, this is India’s best chance to clinch a maiden test series win against South Africa in the rainbow nation. However, it is not going to be a cakewalk as South Africa as a team, have always been ruthless in their conditions.

A one-day series of three matches will also take place right after the Test series.