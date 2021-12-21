Lahore: Over the past couple of seasons, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has emerged as a match-winner for the side. He has grown as a cricketer and PSL has had a part to play in his journey for sure. On Monday, the wily leg-spinner took to Twitter and invited fans for a Q&A session. Fans asked him several questions and the cricketer was sporting enough to answer all of them.Also Read - Centurion Weather Forecast & Prediction For 1st Test Between India-South Africa: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During Boxing Day Test

Shadab revealed the toughest batter to has ever bowled to when a fan asked him. The Pakistan spinner picked India’s opener Rohit Sharma and Australian opener David Warner as the toughest batters he has bowled to. Also Read - Pakistan Spinner Yasir Shah Accused of Aiding Rape of 14-Year-Old Minor Girl, FIR Registered in Islamabad's Police Station

Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India's Possible Playing 11 For Boxing Day Test vs South Africa- Toss up Between Shardul Thakur And Hanuma Vihari; Ajinkya Rahane's Place in Doubt

He also hailed Babar Azam in the session when a fan asked him to describe the Pakistan captain.