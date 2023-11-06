Top Recommended Stories

Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja; Rohit Sharma Gets Best Fielder in Dressing Room Medal – WATCH

Ind vs SA: In the clip shared by BCCI, one can see the suspense builds before the mobile cam stops at Rohit which meant he is the winner.

Updated: November 6, 2023 9:53 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Best Fielder Dressing-Room medal (Image: BCCI)

Kolkata: So yes, this time there is a new winner of the prestigious dressing-room medal for best fielder. After Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dominated this category, there is a new entrant this time and it happens to be the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. The India captain won the the medal in Eden Gardens in Kolkata after India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in a World Cup match. In the clip shared by BCCI, one can see the suspense builds before the mobile cam stops at Rohit which meant he is the winner. Once it was confirmed it is Rohit, his teammates were all over him in celebrating the moment. Here is the clip shared by the BCCI.

