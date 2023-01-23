Home

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma; Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan Names AB de Villiers as His Cricketing Idol

While one would have imagined he would pick either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, he stunned all by naming former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as his idol.

Rizwan Reveals Batting Idol

Dhaka: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best T20I batters in recent times. His contribution has helped Pakistan win a lot of games and he continues to take his game to the next level. Rizwan, who is currently featuring in the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League, is one of the key players for the Comilla Victorians. The stylish wicketkeeper-batter was recently asked to name his cricketing idol. While one would have imagined he would pick either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, he stunned all by naming former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as his idol.

Here is the clip where you can hear Rizwan make the big revelation:

“AB de Villiers is my cricketing idol, I look up to him,” Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. #BPL2023pic.twitter.com/HW9tTneelK — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 23, 2023

“I always assess the conditions & the opponent & do these kinds of things (anchoring the innings). Sometimes it is embarrassing because in T20s everyone knows we love sixes & they want me to score 60-70 runs from 35-45 balls for me to win the match,” he also said.

“It’s a very difficult role (anchor role in shortest format) & sometimes it looks very embarrassing. What my experience says and what I know is that whenever someone hires me, they demand me to play the anchor role like the way I do in Pakistan,” Rizwan said.

The 30-year-old has played 52 ODIs and 80 T20Is amassing 1247 and 2635 runs respectively. He is regarded as a white-ball specialist and would be a key player for the side at the ODI World Cup.