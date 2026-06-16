Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, THIS Indian women’s cricketer named in TIMES list

India Women's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India Women and Pakistan Women, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

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