Ahead of the IPL season opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffer – who is associated with Punjab Kings – predicted the player to watch out for. He did not give away the name easily as he posted a picture of the Flamingo bird and stumped fans with the puzzle as usual.

As soon as he posted the picture and asked fans to guess also revealing that he would be giving out the answer at 6:00 PM IST. Restless fans started cracking up their brains. Most felt Jaffer was hinting to Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult.

Not long back, Boult defended a ball from Pat Cummins in a strange manner where his body was looking in an identical posture of the Flamingo.

Here is the post:

Guess my player to watch out for tonight. I’ll reveal the player at 6pm, but let’s see how many decode it before that😉 #MIvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/9MvrF66Yxc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 9, 2021

Here is how fans reacted:

Trent Boult – Flamingo Shot 😂 Decoded ✌️ pic.twitter.com/VMyv4v1j7l — G!®!$# (@viratkohliFab) April 9, 2021

It’s Trent Boult….. Flamingo shot he played against AUS — Just_A_Stranger (@strangerplayz10) April 9, 2021

It promises to be a humdinger as Mumbai Indians would look to bring an end to their opening match hoodoo. The reigning champions have not won their opening match in the last eight seasons.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock* (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal