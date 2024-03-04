Home

Sports

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma; Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Jos Buttler or Yashasvi Jaiswal For IPL 2024 Orange Cap

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma; Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Jos Buttler or Yashasvi Jaiswal For IPL 2024 Orange Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal reckoned Jos Buttler or Yashavi Jaiswal may end up winning the Orange Cap for the most runs in the tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Image: Twitter)

Jaipur: We are roughly a little over two weeks away from the start of the Indian Premier League, and predictions have already started doing the rounds over who would win it and who would be the top run-getter or wicket-taker of the season. Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a key member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit, made a bold prediction over who would be the Orange Cap holder for the 2024 season.

Trending Now

It was surprising that he did not consider premier batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the award, instead he reckoned Jos Buttler or Yashavi Jaiswal may end up winning the Orange Cap for the most runs in the tournament.

You may like to read

“Orange cap will go to (Yashasvi) Jaiswal or Jos Buttler,” Chahal said.

The Royals’ spin wizard was also asked to predict the leading wicket-taker as well and he picked himself. For the second position, he picked Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan.

“I will take the most wickets. Second, Rashid Khan,” the veteran spinner said in the video.

Chahal will be an important member in the RR set up. He would hold the fortunes of the side. If he can get early wickets, the Royals would be in a good position.

With a total of 187 wickets in 145 matches, Chahal currently holds the record for the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals squad:

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.