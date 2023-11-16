Home

Sports

Not Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer; Ravindra Jadeja Bags Dressing-Room Best Fielder Medal After IND Beat NZ in ODI WC 2023 S/F – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Not Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer; Ravindra Jadeja Bags Dressing-Room Best Fielder Medal After IND Beat NZ in ODI WC 2023 S/F – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Ravindra Jadeja received the medal for fielder of the match for IND vs NZ clash in semi-final 1 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium

Ravindra Jadeja Fielding Medal (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja received the medal for fielder of the match for the India vs New Zealand clash in semi-final 1 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 15. BCCI posted the whole dressing room ceremony on BCCI TV.

Trending Now

We decided to keep things simple with our medal 🏅 ceremony this time around 👌 But the finishing touches were handed over by last time’s winner Surya Kumar Yadav 😎 WATCH 🎥🔽 – By @28anand #TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2023

You may like to read

Mohammed Shami claimed his third five-wicket haul of the tournament in a brilliant 7-57 as India overcame a valiant century by Daryl Mitchell (134) to defeat New Zealand by 70 runs and storm into the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

Shami, who came into the team after Hardik Pandya was injured and claimed 5-54 against New Zealand at Dharamsala and then picked 5-18 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here, struck when India needed the most as he bagged 7-57 in 9.5 overs.

After Virat Kohli (117) had struck a record-breaking 50th century and Shreyas Iyer blazed to a second successive ton to help India post a massive 397/4 in 40 overs, Shami came to India’s rescue as he inspired the team to fight back and restrict New Zealand to 327 all out in 48.5 overs to script a memorable triumph.

India will next meet the winner of the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The final will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.