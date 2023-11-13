Not Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer; Suryakumar Yadav Bags Dressing-Room Best Fielder Medal – WATCH

Home

There was a new winner and it was Suryakumar Yadav who won the special medal.

Bengaluru: Despite having won the game over Netherlands comfortably on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy, it was not one of the best nights for India as a fielding unit as there were a number of blips which could have been avoided. And hence that made the special dressing-room best fielder medal more precious on the night in Bengaluru. There was a new winner and it was Suryakumar Yadav who won the special medal. There was an unique way in which the name was announced. The groundsmen held up placards of the name. Here is the moment shared by the BCCI.

When the “Decision is pending” & you get the groundsmen for the BIG reveal Heartwarming & innovative from #TeamIndia in this edition of the Best fielder award #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNED WATCH – By @28anand — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2023

India maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with a 160-run win over Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Batting first, India posted a mammoth 410/4, powered by hundreds from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and fifties from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. In reply, Netherlands were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Kohli and Rohit got one wicket apiece, their firsts in World Cup while Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah too two wickets each. India will next play New Zealand in the semifinal on November 15.

“I got a deja vu, this happened with Australia too, but I threw my wicket away (not today though), but I wanted to come not out this time. I took pills for the cramps. I feel the recent scores helped me in this innings. The wicket was tacky and two-paced, I just wanted to capitalize on the start and I was able to do that. I have worked a lot on that (straight) shot, I was just trying to hit it straight. It’s about keeping the head straight and about the followthrough of the bat once I am trying to play the slog shot,” Shreyas Iyer after bagging the player of the match.

