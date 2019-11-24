On Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli went on to bring up his 27th Test century at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on day two of the ongoing Pink-Ball Test. It was also Kohli’s first in pink-ball cricket and his 20th as captain of India. But, is Kohli the first Indian to score a century in pink-ball cricket? Well, Kohli is not the first Indian to do so. Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid was the first Indian to do so and he did it way back in 2011 for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Dravid registered a two-ball duck in the first essay but came bounced back to slam a ton. He scored 106, before being dismissed by Samit Patel. It was also the highest score of the match and it helped MCC win by 174 runs. The brilliant 106 came against Nottinghamshire in a four-day Test match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MCC also featured other international names like Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, Hamid Hassan, Australia’s Chris Rogers and England’s David Malan in the squad.

Recently, Dravid was spotted at the Eden Gardens along with other former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. The players did a lap of honour at Eden Gardens on the occasion of the first Pink-Ball Test in India.

Speaking about the pink ball, Dravid recently said, “It is a novelty that will attract people to the stadium and must be tried. But basic things like toilets, seating, car parking need to be looked into too.”

Meanwhile, India needs four more wickets to win the historic Test. Ishant Sharma has been in red-hot form as he picked up a fifer in the first innings to bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 106 and has already picked four in the second innings.