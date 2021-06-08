Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is one of the best leg-spinners going around. He is young and has grown quickly and fast in the circuit. Not only can he wreak havoc with the ball, but is a handy bat. He is one of the most popular franchise players in the business currently. From playing the IPL to featuring in the Big Bash League and then the Pakistan Super League, the Afghanistan cricketer is surely travelling the world, thanks to cricket. Also Read - Throwback! When 17-Year-Old Sachin Tendulkar Took One of The Best One-Handed Catch Ever | WATCH

While speaking in a Youtube show 'Cricast', the leg-spinner said that the experience of playing with Dhoni is 'very important.' He also added further that he would like to play under MS Dhoni someday.

"I have a dream that I play under MS Dhoni. Because the experience playing with him, under him is very important. For a bowler, the role of wicketkeeper is very important and I don't think there is anyone better than him to explain you things," Rashid said.

Rashid also went on to reveal Dhoni’s tips to him. He said Dhoni suggested he not to be too aggressive while bowling as it could backfire. Dhoni apparently also advised him not to slide unnecessarily while fielding.

“Every time after our matches, the discussions that I have with him has helped me. Last time he told me ‘You have to be careful while fielding, you slide, throw the ball when it is not necessary, you get aggressive. Because there is only one Rashid and people want to see you more, what will happen if you get injured? Keep this in mind, I tell (Ravindra) Jadeja the same thing’,” said Rashid.

Rashid Khan would soon be seen playing in the Pakistan Super League in UAE.