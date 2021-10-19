Dubai: India opener KL Rahul started from where he left off in the Indian Premier League. The timing, the confidence, and the ability to clear the ropes were all there as he went on to hit a breathtaking 51 off 24 balls on Monday in India’s first warm-up game against England.Also Read - T20 World Cup: India to Bowl or Bat First vs Pakistan? Ravi Shastri Gives A Clear Answer

Rahul and makeshift opener Ishan Kishan got India off to a rollicking start and that helped them gun down a big score of 189. India won the game by seven wickets and an over still to go.

Ex-India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra made a huge statement on Rahul, hailing him as India's best T20 player.

KL Rahul is India’s Number One T20 batsman… #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has confirmed that Rahul would be opening with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, there were speculations over who will open as Kohli had expressed his desire to partner Rohit Sharma at the top.