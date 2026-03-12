Home

Not Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav or Sanju Samson, BCCI name THIS star as Cricketer of the Year, Rahul Dravid will be…

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 are set to take place in New Delhi on Sunday, March 15 with the Indian cricket board set to honour their World Cup-winning stars.

Shubman Gill will be awards Polly Umrigar Cricketer of the Year award by BCCI for 2025-26 season. (Photo: IANS)

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is set to win the prestigious Polly Umrigar Cricketer of the Year Award for the 2025-26 season at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s annual Naman Awards set to held in New Delhi on Sunday, March 15. It will be the second time that Shubman Gill be honoured with this award after winning it for the first time back in 2023.

Gill will join Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to win the award twice. Only former India captain Virat Kohli and Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah have won this award more than Gill – Kohli winning it 5 times while Bumrah has won it thrice.

According to a report in Indian Express website, former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid will be honoured with Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award this year as well. Along with Dravid and Gill, India’s Under-19 captain and Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre will be conferred with the Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs cricket while former India women’s team captain Mithali Raj will be handed the ‘lifetime award’.

RAHUL DRAVID : CK NAYUDU LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD “ R.Dravid honours Life time achievement award for his Contribution” Dravid famously refused a ₹2.5 CR extra bonus after the 2024T20 WC, insisting on the same reward as his support staff pic.twitter.com/uDBFDen3S0 — Kiara (@crickiara) March 12, 2026

Dravid as head coach of the Indian team to the ODI World Cup 2023 final as well as the T20 World Cup 2024 title. He notched up 13288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 hundreds and 63 fifties and also tallied 10889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 hundreds and 83 fifties in his international career.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ended the 2025 season with 1764 runs in 35 matches across formats with an average of 49 with 7 hundreds and 3 fifties. Out of these, he scored 983 runs at an average of 70.21 in Tests cricket.

The high-point of Gill’s 2025 season was the 754 runs he scored in the five-match Test series against England with the Indian drew at 2-2. It included a double century and two centuries including a career-best score of 269.

He also led India to a 2-0 series win over West Indies in a two-match Test series last year at home but suffered a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of South Africa. Gill was retained for Rs 16.5 crore by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

List of Polly Umrigar Cricketer of the Year Award winners

2023–24: Jasprit Bumrah

2022–23: Shubman Gill

2021–22: Jasprit Bumrah

2020–21: Ravichandran Ashwin

2019–20: Mohammed Shami

2018–19: Jasprit Bumrah

2017–18: Virat Kohli

2016–17: Virat Kohli

2015–16: Virat Kohli

2014–15: Virat Kohli

2013–14: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2012–13: Ravichandran Ashwin

2011–12: Virat Kohli

2010–11: Sachin Tendulkar

2009–10: Virender Sehwag

2008–09: Gautam Gambhir

2007–08: Sachin Tendulkar

2006–07: Rahul Dravid

