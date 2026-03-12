Not Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav or Sanju Samson, BCCI name THIS star as Cricketer of the Year, Rahul Dravid will be…

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 are set to take place in New Delhi on Sunday, March 15 with the Indian cricket board set to honour their World Cup-winning stars.
BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is set to win the prestigious Polly Umrigar Cricketer of the Year Award for the 2025-26 season at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s annual Naman Awards set to held in New Delhi on Sunday, March 15. It will be the second time that Shubman Gill be honoured with this award after winning it for the first time back in 2023.
Gill will join Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to win the award twice. Only former India captain Virat Kohli and Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah have won this award more than Gill – Kohli winning it 5 times while Bumrah has won it thrice.
According to a report in Indian Express website, former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid will be honoured with Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award this year as well. Along with Dravid and Gill, India’s Under-19 captain and Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre will be conferred with the Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs cricket while former India women’s team captain Mithali Raj will be handed the ‘lifetime award’.
RAHUL DRAVID : CK NAYUDU LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
“ R.Dravid honours Life time achievement award for his Contribution”
Dravid famously refused a ₹2.5 CR extra bonus after the 2024T20 WC, insisting on the same reward as his support staff
— Kiara (@crickiara) March 12, 2026
Dravid as head coach of the Indian team to the ODI World Cup 2023 final as well as the T20 World Cup 2024 title. He notched up 13288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 hundreds and 63 fifties and also tallied 10889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 hundreds and 83 fifties in his international career.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ended the 2025 season with 1764 runs in 35 matches across formats with an average of 49 with 7 hundreds and 3 fifties. Out of these, he scored 983 runs at an average of 70.21 in Tests cricket.
The high-point of Gill’s 2025 season was the 754 runs he scored in the five-match Test series against England with the Indian drew at 2-2. It included a double century and two centuries including a career-best score of 269.
He also led India to a 2-0 series win over West Indies in a two-match Test series last year at home but suffered a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of South Africa. Gill was retained for Rs 16.5 crore by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2026 season.
List of Polly Umrigar Cricketer of the Year Award winners
2023–24: Jasprit Bumrah
2022–23: Shubman Gill
2021–22: Jasprit Bumrah
2020–21: Ravichandran Ashwin
2019–20: Mohammed Shami
2018–19: Jasprit Bumrah
2017–18: Virat Kohli
2016–17: Virat Kohli
2015–16: Virat Kohli
2014–15: Virat Kohli
2013–14: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
2012–13: Ravichandran Ashwin
2011–12: Virat Kohli
2010–11: Sachin Tendulkar
2009–10: Virender Sehwag
2008–09: Gautam Gambhir
2007–08: Sachin Tendulkar
2006–07: Rahul Dravid
