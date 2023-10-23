Home

Not Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Gets Best Fielder Medal After IND Beat NZ in ODI WC 2023 Match – WATCH

Ind vs NZ: The medal for the best fielder went to Shreyas Iyer, who was brilliant in the field in Dharamshala.

Dharamshala: After the convincing four-wicket win over New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamshala, the Indian team had a lot of fun in the dressing room. The players were seen having fun with each other when the unique ‘best fielder’ award was being presented in the dressing-room. It was presented in an unique fashion where it was awarded via spidey cam. The medal for the best fielder went to Shreyas Iyer, who was brilliant in the field in Dharamshala. Here is the behind the scenes shared by the Indian board that shows the fun the team had after the win.

Last time we revealed our “Best fielder winner” on the giant screen 🤙🏻 Our “Spidey sense” says this time we’ve taken it to new “heights” 🔝 Presenting the much awaited Dressing room Medal ceremony from Dharamshala 🏔️ – By @28anand#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2023

