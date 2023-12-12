Home

Not Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill And Mohammed Shami Among Most Searches In India | Check Deets

Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill named in the list of top trending searches in India in 2023.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the most followed athlete of India and the cricketer always proved why he is number one through his impressive performance in the Gentlemen’s game from a decade. But he misses out on the latest top trending searches of people in India in 20223.

However, opening batter Shubman Gill is on second in the tally apart from Gill, Mohammed Shami is the second cricketer who came in the list. There are only two sportspersons who came in this tally. Here is the list:

Shubman Gill is the 2nd most searched person and most searched cricketer in India. pic.twitter.com/gHLZaOC9Pn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 12, 2023

Both Shami and Gill are the part of Indian squad in the recently concluded ODI World Cup which was played in India and hosts lost the final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shami was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament scalping 24 wickets in seven outings at the marquee event. The pacer is currently on a break from International cricket and will now feature in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

On the other hand, opener Shubman Gill slammed 354 runs in nine matches as he missed two matches citing health concerns. Now, the opener will be seen in action in the second T20I against South Africa which will be played at Saint George’s Park on Tuesday.

Here is India’s Squad for Test and T20Is against South Africa:

India’s T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

