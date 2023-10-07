Home

Not Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina Picks Shubman Gill As ‘Strongest Card’ For India In ODI World Cup 2023

In the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Shubman Gill slammed 74 and 104 respectively in the first two ODIs.

New Delhi: Former India World Cup winner Suresh Raina picked Shubman Gill as the strongest card for India in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma-led India will play their opener clash against Australia and Gill will likely to miss the first match because he is currently down with dengue.

India will face Australia at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu and the match will start at 2 PM IST. In the absence of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan is likely to open with Rohit Sharma.

“Shubman Gill will be India’s strongest card. He has been in stunning form and has figured out how he needs to play in ODIs. He has spent some time with Virat and is batting with Rohit Sharma, who has hit double centuries. Gill has also hit a double century,” Raina said while speaking to Sports Tak, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

In the recent outing against Australia, India outclassed Australia and won the series by 2-1 where Shubman Gill scored 74 in the first ODI and a century in the second ODI.

Raina compared Suryakumar Yadav with MS Dhoni saying that apart from Dhoni Sky can make a huge impact in death overs.

“If anyone can make a huge impact in the death overs apart from MS Dhoni, then it’s Suryakumar Yadav,” added Raina.

India head coach Rahul Dravid also gave update about the condition of Gill.

“He’s certainly feeling better today,” Dravid said on Friday.

“The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today. Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet,” Dravid said.

