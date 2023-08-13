Top Recommended Stories

Not Virat Kohli; Union Minister Smriti Irani Hails MS Dhoni as Her Favourite Cricketer

One fan asked Smriti about her favourite cricketer and she revealed that it was Dhoni. She used three popular 'Dhoni' stickers to answer the question.

Delhi: Despite having stopped playing international cricket, former India skipper MS Dhoni‘s stocks have not dipped, if anything – it has risen. Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to thier fourth IPL title this year, has promised he would return for the franchise next year as well. Dhoni, who is 42-years-old, is quite popular among fans and celebrities. Looks like Union Minister Smriti Irani is also a Dhoni fan. One would have felt Virat Kohli would have been one of the options, but not so. During a Q&A session on social space, Smriti interacted with her fans and answered their questions. One fan asked Smriti about her favourite cricketer and she revealed that it was Dhoni. She used three popular ‘Dhoni’ stickers to answer the question.

