Mumbai: With the IPL now over, the focus shifts to international cricket. During the IPL, the world witnessed many strong performances from batters and bowlers. Now that the IPL season is over, former India opener Virender Sehwag has picked the best No 3 batter of the season. Thanks to Virat Kohli’s indifferent form, Sehwag reckons Rahul Tripathi has been the best No 3 of the season. The uncapped Indian star amassed 413 runs in 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. It also includes three fifties.Also Read - Highlights Mithali Raj Retirement: ICC Pays Tribute To One Of India's Finest Batters

“Rahul Tripathi batted really well at No. 3. He scored over 400 runs this season and was the best No. 3 batter of the season. If you look at all teams, if there is one player who has attained most success at No. 3, it is Rahul Tripathi, who scored so many runs at that position. He won several games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and he contributed a lot to SRH winning five matches in a row,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. Also Read - LIVE SCORECARD | Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI, Multan: Windies Win Toss, Opt to Bat

Unlike Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, Tripathi’s good show has not found him a spot in the national side yet. In the past, he has expressed his desire to play for the country. Also Read - Not Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni; Hardik Pandya Reveals His Favourite Cricketer While Growing up Was Wasim Jaffer

If he continues to play in the way he is, a national call-up should not be far away. Eyes would be on him in the domestic circuit and he has to continue piling on the runs to stay in the radar. One feels the problem with him is that Virat Kohli is India’s No. 3 and he is in a competition for that spot with the ex-India captain.