Mumbai: Dhanashree Verma is extremely popular on social media, thanks to her dance videos – that go viral more often than not. Ahead of India's T20 World Cup opener versus Pakistan, Dhanashree went on to reveal her favourite cricketer. One would have thought, it would be her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal – but that is not the case – it is not RCB captain Virat Kohli as well.

During an interaction with Zee News.com, Dhanashree went on to reveal that her favourite cricketer is former India captain MS Dhoni. She also went on to give her reasons for her choice. Hailing Dhoni as a 'legend', Dhanashree went on to say that it is not just his ability to play the game the way he does, but also the way he handles the mental part of it.

"My favourite cricketer hands down has to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is called a legend for a reason, and he is one. He's someone who's going to be remembered in the history of Indian cricket and he's a top-class renowned athlete. It's not just his physical attitude but also his mental game that he's aced it for himself and for the country," Dhanashree revealed.

She also admitted that apart from Dhoni, Chahal is also someone she admires as cricket – she says – has become a batter’s game.

“Apart from Dhoni, Yuzi is also my favourite because it’s exceedingly difficult for bowlers to perform. Cricket has mostly been a batsman game, which creates even more pressure on the bowlers as they have that game-changing power. Looking at the kind of game cricket is, I will definitely take Yuzi’s name. I truly admire his ability to perform well under pressure and that’s something we need in the game and for our country,” she concluded.