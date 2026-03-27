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Not Virat or Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin picks THIS star as IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner, his name is...

Not Virat or Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin picks THIS star as IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner, his name is…

Ravichandran Ashwin picks a star player as the IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner. Take a look and read the full story.

Ravichandran Ashwin picks a star as IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to play on March 28. Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Ishan Kishan’s (SRH) will play the opener of the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin picks this star as Orange Cap winner in IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin praised KL Rahul and suggested Delhi Capitals open with KL Rahul. Not only this, Ashwin stated that he could also win the Orange Cap if he opens for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026.

“There was a match against CSK where KL Rahul played an exceptional knock on a two-paced pitch. Yet, they never opened with him again for a while after that. Make sure he opens this season. He will have the Orange Cap if he does. Have Pathum Nissanka open with him at the top. Just do these basic things and leave it to the players,” Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin slams Delhi Capitals inconsistent team selection

Ravichandran Ashwin also stated that Delhi Capitals (DC) should keep their team selection simple and consistent. “By trying to do too much as a support staff, you can impact the team in unimaginable ways. Ashutosh Sharma produced one amazing knock, but it felt like he never played after that. Suddenly, Sameer Rizvi played a game,” he said.

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“Natarajan had dropped drastically in speed when I last saw him. Hopefully, he comes and delivers for them because he is a high-value pick. But even otherwise, they have a great bowling lineup. If Starc doesn’t play, they have Lungi Ngidi. Mukesh Kumar has been bowling the yorkers brilliantly. Kuldeep Yadav had the ball on a string last season. He and Axar Patel are banks as solid Indian spinners. Auqib Nabi should play and open the bowling with the new ball.”

Ravichandran Ashwin opens up about Delhi Capitals’ chances in IPL 2026 play-offs

Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on Delhi Capitals’ chances in the IPL 2026 play-offs, “DC have a good chance if they don’t constantly change their 11. Despite having a strong squad, they’ve found the magic recipe to get knocked out. If they utilise their resources well, they can give even MI a run for their money. Such is the strength of DC’s squad. But my prediction is they’ll just about have a chance to qualify by stuttering through the season.”

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson

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