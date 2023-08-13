Top Recommended Stories

Updated: August 13, 2023 3:12 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Afridi on Tendulkar

Lahore: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has had many battles with arch-rivals India during his prime. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, Afridi has bowled and played against many Indian legends. He has also won games against India from nowhere, who can forget the 2014 Asia Cup match in Mirpur where he hit two sixes against Ravichandran Ashwin to close the game. There have also been times where he has failed against India. Years after quitting the game, Afridi named the best Indian opener as per him. While it may come as a surprise to many, Afridi has picked former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir as India’s greatest opener.

In an interview on ‘Had Kar Di’ on Samaa TV, Afridi said: ‘Gautam Gambhir is one of India’s greatest opening batters’.


He also spoke of the moment when he hit two sixes of Ashwin. He said: “We were under a lot of pressure but I remained positive and hit those two sixes off Ravi Ashwin in the Asia Cup.”

He also confessed that it was former India cricketer Ravi Shastri who gave him the nickname ‘Boom, Boom’. “Ravi Shastri gave me the title of Boom Boom when I scored the 45-ball hundred against India at Kanpur in 2005,” he said.

