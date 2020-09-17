NOT vs DER Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, North Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NOT vs DER at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: On paper, this clash looks like a complete mismatch. One one hand you have Nottinghamshire who have won five of their seven matches while two were washed out as they remain at the top of the North Group with 12 points. On the other hand, you have Derbyshire who have won just one of their eight matches, lost five while two were washed out to be languishing at the bottom of the pile with four points. Also Read - EXC vs KAM Dream11 Team Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket T10 Match 10 at Sportpark Bermweg 8:30 PM IST September 17 Thursday

The eighteen teams of the T20 Blast have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group. Also Read - KAM vs VCC Dream11 Team Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club T10 Match 9 at Sportpark Bermweg 6:30 PM IST September 17 Thursday

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset. Also Read - SPC vs EXC Dream11 Team Hints And Picks For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Fantasy XI For Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 T10 Match 8 at Sportpark Bermweg 4:30 PM IST September 17 Thursday

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham



Nottinghamshire: Ben Duckett, Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores (wk), Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Peter Trego, Daniel Christian (captain), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter

Derbyshire: Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (captain), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Dustin Melton, Thomas Wood, Edward Barnes, Samuel Conners, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest (wk), Michael Cohen

