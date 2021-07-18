NOT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NOT vs DUR at Trent Bridge: In another exciting North Group encounter of English T20 Blast tournament, Durham will lock horns against table-toppers Nottinghamshire at the Trent Bridge on Sunday. The English T20 Blast NOT vs DUR match will start at 8.30 PM IST – July 18. In a thrilling contest of Friday, Nottinghamshire lost to Leicestershire by 2 wickets in the final over of the match. This was their second loss in this tournament. On the other hand, Durham are at the 6th spot in the standings with 11 points. They knocked Lancashire out of the quarter-finals race. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NOT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, NOT vs DUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NOT vs DUR Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.Also Read - WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 5th ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Coolidge Ground 7 PM IST July 18 Sunday

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Nottinghamshire and Durham will take place at 8 PM IST – July 18. Also Read - BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Jharkhand T20 Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs - Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, Team News For Today's T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium 9 AM IST July 17 Saturday

Time: 8.30 PM IST. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- England vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11 PM IST July 16 Friday

Venue: Trent Bridge.

NOT vs DUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Duckett

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, David Bedingham (VC)

All-rounders – Samit Patel (C), Steven Mullaney, Ben Raine

Bowlers – Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Calvin Harrison

NOT vs DUR Probable Playing 11s

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (C), Peter Trego, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Dane Paterson.

Durham: David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (C), Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Ned Eckersley (wk), Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Liam Trevaskis, Paul van Meekeren.

NOT vs DUR Squads

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (C), Peter Trego, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Dane Paterson, Luke Fletcher, Ben Slater, Jake Ball, Lyndon James.

Durham: David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Cameron Bancroft (C), Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Paul van Meekeren, Paul Coughlin, Matt Salisbury, Jack Burnham, Luke Doneathy.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOT Dream11 Team/ DUR Dream11 Team/ Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Durham Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English T20 Blast/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.