NOT vs HAM Dream11 Tips And Predictions English T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NOT vs HAM at Trent Bridge: In the second quarterfinal of the English T20 Blast tournament, Nottinghamshire will take on Hampshire at the Trent Bridge on Wednesday. The English T20 Blast NOT vs HAM match will start at 11:00 PM IST – 25th August. Nottinghamshire finished at the top in the North Group with 79 wins in 14 matches. Meanwhile, their opponents, Hampshire managed to end group stage on fourth in South Group. Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NOT vs HAM, English T20 Blast, Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Player List, Hampshire Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire T20 match, Online Cricket Tips NOT vs HAM T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire English T20 Blast, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Nottinghamshire and Hampshire will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge.

NOT vs HAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Duckett

Batsmen – Alex Hales(C), James Vince (VC), Joe Clarke

All-rounders – Samit Patel, James Fuller, Steven Mullaney, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers – Brad Wheal, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison

NOT vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire: Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Peter Trego, Steven Mullaney, Dan Christian, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter Calvin Harrinson, Jake Ball

Hampshire: Lewis McManus, James Vince, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Fuller, Colin de Grandhomme, Brad Wheal, Masone Crane, Ian Holland, Scott Currie

NOT vs HAM Squads

Nottinghamshire: Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Peter Trego, Steven Mullaney, Dan Christian, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter Calvin Harrinson, Jake Ball Luke Fletcher, Lyndon James, Sol Budinger

Hampshire: Lewis McManus, James Vince, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Fuller, Colin de Grandhomme, Brad Wheal, Masone Crane, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Chris Wood, Liam Dawson, Tom Prest

