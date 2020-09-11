NOT vs LAN Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, North Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NOT vs LAN at County Ground, Hove: The top-two teams from North Group will lock horns in what is expected to be a close contest. Nottinghamshire are at the top of the group standings having won three of their five matches while the other two producing no results. Similar has been the case with Lancashire who have also won three and two of their five matches have been washed out. The two teams are only separated by net run-rate.

The eighteen participating teams of the T20 Blast have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Nottinghamshire and Lancashire will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham



NOT vs LAN My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales (vice-captain), Luke Fletcher (vice-captain), Keaton Jennings, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Chris Nash, Steven Mullaney, Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Tom Bailey, Jake Ball

NOT vs LAN Squads

Nottinghamshire: Daniel Christian (captain), Tom Moores (wk), Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Peter Trego

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (captain), Alex Davies (wk), Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Luke Wood, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Liam Livingstone

